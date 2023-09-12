81-year-old Eau Claire man accused of killing wife makes first court appearance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of killing his wife this summer had his first court appearance on Tuesday.
81-year-old John Berthold is charged with first degree intentional homicide.
His son allegedly found him in his bedroom attempting suicide next to the dead body of his 77-year-old wife, Diane. That was on July 13.
According to the criminal complaint, Berthold admitted to killing her with an unopened bottle of sparkling grape juice. He told investigators his wife was a "narcissist" and he "couldn't take it anymore". He said they were planning on getting a divorce, but she wanted to take half of their money while he wanted to split it between their children and grandson. He said he was concerned their children would end up taking care of Diane for the rest of their lives.
Tuesday in court, Berthold said he doesn't want a lawyer. Judge John Manydeeds said he wanted Berthold to at least meet with a standby attorney who will have a conversation with him about his options and his rights. Berthold will be back in court Tuesday, September 19.