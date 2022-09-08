Accused Apple River stabber pleads not guilty on all charges

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The man accused of stabbing five people and killing one on the Apple River in Somerset in July has pleaded not guilty on all charges.
Nicolae Miu, 54 of Prior Lake, Minn. was charged with 1st degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, all with use of a dangerous weapons.
According to the criminal complaint, he was tubing on the Apple River on July 30 when an incident with other tubers escalated to the point where he was pushed down into the water, and he swung a knife at the people near him. A video was taken showing much of the incident, and investigators described the river as having tinted red with blood. 17-year-old Isaac Schuman died as a result of his injuries.
In the complaint, Miu told investigators that he acted in self defense.
Miu is in jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond. His lawyer Corey Chirafisi notably acted as the defense layer for Kyle Rittenhouse.
On Thursday, Miu appeared via livestream for the arraignment where the pleas were submitted. The meeting lasted eight minuets, and the next status conference was scheduled for November 1.