Accused Chippewa County kidnapper formally charged with 10 felonies

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The man at the center of a weekend Amber Alert is now facing 10 felonies as he sits in Chippewa County jail on a $1 million bond.
Trevor Blackburn, 22, of Tennessee, is charged with kidnapping, burglary, strangulation and suffocation, and seven counts of first degree sexual assault of a person under 16 with the use of threat of force/violence.
According to the criminal complaint, on October 1 the victim was asleep in her bed when Blackburn opened her window to kidnap her, telling her he had a gun. He brought her into the woods where he assaulted and strangled her. The victim told investigators the more she fought back the more violent he became toward her. She said when she woke up the next day, he was gone, and she walked to the nearest house and called 911.
Investigators learned that leading up to this event, Blackburn had met the victim online and started blackmailing her, and threatened to harm her, her family, and her pets if she did not send explicit photos to him.
In an interview with investigators, Blackburn admitted to the allegations.
Blackburn returns to court Thursday.