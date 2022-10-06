Accused Chippewa County kidnapper returns to court for initial appearance

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - In a hearing that lasted less than two minutes, the suspect at the center of last weekend's Amber Alert appeared in court Thursday.
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, who appeared virtually from the Chippewa County Jail wearing an orange jumpsuit and a mask, did not speak during the hearing.
Related: Accused Chippewa County kidnapper formally charged with 10 felonies
As we reported, he is charged with kidnapping, multiple counts of child sexual assault, strangulation, and burglary stemming from the Amber Alert case in Chippewa County. According to the criminal complaint, he came to the victim's bedroom window while she slept, kidnapped her and said he had a gun.
Blackburn's attorney waived the preliminary hearing and the time limits set forth by the state. A next court appearance is scheduled for December 21.
Judge James Isaacson continued the bond that was set during Tuesday's hearing. Blackburn, who is from Tennessee, will stay in the jail unless he can come up with $1 million in cash.