After shots fired in attempted carjacking near Hudson, sheriff gives advice to stay safe

HUDSON (WQOW) - A scary situation happened over the weekend in St. Croix County when someone narrowly escaped an armed carjacking.
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson told News 18 crimes like this are increasing in the Twin Cities metro area, and are now overflowing into western Wisconsin.
What happened Sunday was just before 9 p.m., a car with multiple passengers was driving down county Highway N in the town of Hudson when they saw a sedan parked on the side of the road facing their direction of travel.
The sedan sharply pulled in front of them, blocking the road. The driver of that car got out and approached the victims' vehicle with a gun.
The victims were able to escape. They drove onto the shoulder, around the stopped sedan, and sped away. The carjacker then fired at them, and a bullet did hit the victim's car, but thankfully no one was hurt.
They called 911, but the suspect then escaped and evaded officers by speeding to the Minnesota border on I-94.
Sheriff Knudson said in these situations, if you think you have a safe route of escape you can take it. But he said most of these carjackings do involve guns, and a car is not worth your life.
He added, do not hesitate to contact authorities if you ever feel you could be in danger.
"Don't be afraid to call 911. If you think you're bothering us you're not. That's what we're here for is to try to do our best to assist, prevent some things like this from happening," Sheriff Knudson said. "Thank goodness the other night nobody was injured. That could have ended tragically."
Sheriff Knudson gave some tips if the worst should happen: Always park in well-lit, well-traveled areas, don't be distracted by your phone while in your car, and keep your car keys separate from your house keys.
He added that anything in your car becomes up for grabs if it were to be stolen, so it's important to be mindful of the personal information you may have in your glove box.
Most importantly, he stressed if you feel something is off, trust your instincts and call 911.
Sunday's suspect has not been caught and the incident in Hudson remains under investigation.