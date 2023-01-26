Altoona business owner facing theft by contractor charge

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - The owner of a local construction firm is facing a felony charge for allegedly not paying his subcontractors.
The charge of theft by contractor was filed this week in Pierce County against Scott Schmidt of Altoona, owner of Pillar Construction.
The charges stem from a 2018 construction project at The Heritage of Elmwood nursing home, which is owned by the village of Elmwood. According to the criminal complaint, Pillar Construction was paid by the village for the project.
Police started an investigation when a subcontractor filed a lien against the nursing home because they hadn't been paid for work. Police say they found nine subcontractors, who were owed more than $110,000 by Pillar Construction.
Schmidt faces up to ten years in prison if convicted. He will be in court in late February.