Altoona financial advisor sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for fraud scheme

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A financial advisor from the Chippewa Valley who was charged in federal court with nine counts of wire fraud and a count of bank fraud, will spend the next seven years in federal prison.
Michael Shillin was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson. Shillin pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme to defraud his clients as well as committing bank fraud in May.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Shillin, the owner of Shillin Wealth Management, ran a scam to defraud clients by making misrepresentations to them.
The indictment alleged that Shillin told his clients that he purchased stock on their behalf and that they had made hundreds of thousands of dollars on these investments, when in fact, Shillin had not purchased the stocks.
It further alleged that Shillin frauded clients through other means as well. This included convincing clients to purchase insurance policies by misrepresenting their costs and benefits, some of which he received commission on.
The indictment also charged Shillin with defrauding a bank by obtaining two loans, totaling $462,000, by using fraudulent collateral.
At Thursday's sentencing, Judge Peterson said the sentence for this "pretty horrifying crime" needed to reflect the suffering that Shillin inflicted on his victims.
Judge Peterson noted that the victims should not feel bad about being defrauded because they were defrauded by a "highly skilled manipulator" who had "vast experience in deceit."
