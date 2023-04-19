Altoona man charged with child sexual assault facing up to 100 years in prison

(WQOW) - An Altoona man charged with sexually assaulting children in two area counties will be sentenced in August.
Luke Schlussler was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Eau Claire County. He was also charged in St. Croix County with sexually assaulting the same boy starting when he was nine, and a girl starting at age seven until she turned 11.
Wednesday in court the charges from both counties were consolidated, and Schlussler pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree child sexual assault. He faces up to 100 years in prison at sentencing.