 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Altoona man charged with child sexual assault facing up to 100 years in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Luke Schlussler

(WQOW) - An Altoona man charged with sexually assaulting children in two area counties will be sentenced in August.

Luke Schlussler was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Eau Claire County. He was also charged in St. Croix County with sexually assaulting the same boy starting when he was nine, and a girl starting at age seven until she turned 11.

Wednesday in court the charges from both counties were consolidated, and Schlussler pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree child sexual assault. He faces up to 100 years in prison at sentencing. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you