Altoona man sentenced in theft by contractor case

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A contractor from Altoona will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to six counts of theft by contractor.
According to the criminal complaint, at least 17 people accused Christopher Holman of stealing from them. They say they each gave Holman five to ten thousand dollars as a down payment on a mobile home, but then he went out of business and they never got their money back.
In total their losses came to nearly a quarter-million dollars.
Friday in court, Holman was sentenced to nine months in jail with huber privileges. He was also ordered to pay $55,000 in restitution and will be on probation for ten years. If he doesn't commit any new crimes he won't spend more time behind bars.