Altoona Police say St. Andrews Drive death was a homicide, financially motivated

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona Police Department has announced that the death of an Altoona man in April was a homicide, that it happened in Altoona, and that it appears to be financially motivated. Up until Wednesday, the death was only called suspicious by Altoona Police.
According to a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon from Sgt. Jake Henning, two people are in custody relating to this case. Those people are Tracey A. Clark, who Henning said shared the residence with the victim, Dennis Schattie. The other suspect is Brandon A. Gaston of Rockford, Illinois.
As we have reported, Schattie's body was found in the Rock River in Rockford on April 12. The death was deemed suspicious because of the injuries Schattie had.
The Altoona Police Department and Division of Criminal Investigation served more than a dozen search warrants, as well as eight subpoenas on 53 different accounts, two properties, and three vehicles.
No other new details were given by Altoona Police at this time.
The case has now been turned over to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office for them to consider charges.