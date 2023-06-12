 Skip to main content
Arcadia man given $30,000 cash bond after drugs, child sex crime charges filed

John Wesley Jones Jr.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - An Arcadia man is facing a slew of charges related to drugs and child sex crimes.

59-year-old John Wesley Jones Jr. is charged with 12 crimes, including second degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement - giving drugs to a child, and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, the 15-year-old victim told police Jones gave her methamphetamine, alcohol and THC at his home before he sexually assaulted her.

A $30,000 cash bond was set for Jones on Monday. He will be back in court next week.

