Area contractor facing multiple theft charges

  Updated
  • 0
Tyrel Sikora

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Cornell-based contractor is facing multiple theft charges in Eau Claire County.

According to the criminal complaints for charges filed Friday, Tyrel Sikora is the owner of businesses named S&S Painting and Washing, and Sikora Prime Painting.

Three homeowners contracted him to paint their houses. Some or all of the payment was required up front, but the victims say Sikora didn't finish the work.

Sikora has multiple other open theft in a business setting cases, including four others in Eau Claire County and one in Jackson County.

He is due back in court on these cases in September.

