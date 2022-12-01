Area man arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats toward Eau Claire's Lutheran Social Services

(WQOW) - An area man is in custody after allegedly making threats that forced the evacuation of a Lutheran Social Services office in Eau Claire.
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said a SWAT team shut down Highway 35 near Samuel Holmes residence Wednesday afternoon. They said he refused to surrender, and chemicals were deployed into the residence. After negotiations he came out nearly seven hours later and they arrested him for making terrorist threats.
Holmes is accused of threatening employees of Buffalo County Health and Human Services regarding visitation with his child. He also allegedly sent a text message Tuesday to a Lutheran Social Services worker, reading "where's my child, or I start killing people is appropriate." That message prompted LSS employees to evacuate the facility on South Barstow Street.
Holmes is now in jail awaiting a court appearance.