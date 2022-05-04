Area man sentenced in federal court for producing child pornography

MADISON (WQOW) - An Osseo man who used to live in Durand and Fairchild was sentenced to 18 years in prison for producing child pornography.
Levi Robb, 41, pled guilty in January. After 18 years of confinement he will be under supervised release for another 20 years.
In 2020, a girl said Robb assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was between the ages of 5 and 7, and that he took photos of the assaults.
The federal indictment was only for producing child pornography. In Eau Claire County court, Robb is facing six felony charges including 1st degree sexual assault of a child under 13. That case is still open, as is possession of child pornography charges in Trempealeau County.