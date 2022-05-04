 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area man sentenced in federal court for producing child pornography

  • Updated
  • 0
Levi Robb

MADISON (WQOW) - An Osseo man who used to live in Durand and Fairchild was sentenced to 18 years in prison for producing child pornography. 

Levi Robb, 41, pled guilty in January. After 18 years of confinement he will be under supervised release for another 20 years. 

In 2020, a girl said Robb assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was between the ages of 5 and 7, and that he took photos of the assaults. 

The federal indictment was only for producing child pornography. In Eau Claire County court, Robb is facing six felony charges including 1st degree sexual assault of a child under 13. That case is still open, as is possession of child pornography charges in Trempealeau County. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags