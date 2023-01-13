Area man to pay more than $1M in restitution to workers DOJ says were "cheated"

MADISON (WQOW) - A Rusk County man has plead guilty to federal charges of making false material statements to federal agencies, and now will need to pay back more than $1 million.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Alfredo Aguilar of Bruce co-owned Northwoods Forestry Inc from 2015 to 2018. During that time he recruited workers from Mexico and Central American countries, and made statements to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Labor about the type of work they would do and wages they would receive.
In federal court, Aguilar admitted to having workers do different types of jobs than he claimed and assured those workers it was legal, the news release said. He also admitted he did not pay them the highest applicable wages, did not pay them for overtime. The news release also said Aguilar deducted expenses from wages for transportation to and from the United States, and deducted the cost of safety boots of employees sent to work in meat packing.
Per the plea agreement, Aguilar will pay those international workers restitution of $1,144,693.56. He is also required to pay a civil penalty of more than $210,000.
Aguilar faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced in April.