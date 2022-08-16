Area teacher accused of inappropriately touching student in classroom charged with assault

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - An area teacher faces charges of sexually assaulting one of his students, and police say others also reported unwanted touching that made them feel uncomfortable.
Nicholas Bergeron, from Strum, was a teacher at the Osseo-Fairchild High School earlier this year and last year.
According to the criminal complaint:
In January a 15-year-old student sent an email to the principal, reporting Bergeron had touched her knees, thigh, back, shoulders, hands and buttocks. She said it happened frequently over the course of several months, and other students reported witnessing some of the incidents.
She said he also asked for her phone number, and when she refused, he allegedly asked another student for the number. Another student reported the Bergeron "sniffed her."
When questioned, Bergeron first said he did not believe he had ever physically touched a student, but eventually admitted he had touched one girls leg, possibly more than twice. And that he had touched the girls buttocks, but that it was an accident.
Bergeron will make his first court appearance September 13. News 18 contacted the school district to find out his current employment status, but have not heard back yet. A mug shot was not available.