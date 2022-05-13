 Skip to main content
Armored truck company employee charged with stealing bank deposit bag

  • Updated
Ari Beck mugshot

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An employee of a local armored truck company is accused of stealing a bag of cash from his employer.

Ari Beck, from Eau Claire, is accused of stealing a bank deposit bag containing almost $17,000 from Garda Security in Chippewa Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, the money had been picked up by the armored truck company from a Kwik Trip store and was destined for a bank.

Investigators say Beck checked-in the money, then admitted leaving work with it. He said he spent some of it on bills, guns, and poker tournaments. He also said about $3,000 was left, which he would like to return.

Beck will be in court Tuesday.

