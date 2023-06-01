Arrest warrant issued for Chippewa Falls man accused of stalking, sexual exploitation of a child

JUNEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - Police are asking for your help after an arrest warrant was issued in Juneau County for a Chippewa Falls man.
Daniel Sykora, 38, is wanted on felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child, exposing a child to harmful material, stalking and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Juneau County, Sykora was messaging a 14-year-old girl sexually explicit photos of himself. The victim told police she has repeatedly blocked his accounts. She said Sykora has threatened to rape and kill her, kill her family, and kill himself. At one point, she said he sent her pictures of her house, stating he knows where she lives.
Sykora is on bond in Chippewa County for multiple felony cases. If you know where he is, you can contact Chippewa County dispatch at (715) 726-7700 option 1, or Crimestoppers at (715) 944-3949. You can remain anonymous.