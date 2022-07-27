 Skip to main content
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of child sexual assault in Eau Claire

  • Updated
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Minnesota man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child years ago in Eau Claire.

Darren Donlan, whose picture is not available, is charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

According to the criminal complaint the victim told police the assaults started when she was seven or eight and continued until she was a young teenager.

Donlan was also charged in La Crosse County Wednesday with first degree child sexual assault. It is unclear if the cases are related.

