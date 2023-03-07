Arrest warrant issued for man on sex offender registry now charged with child enticement

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - An arrest warrant is issued for convicted sex offender who is now facing new child sex crime charges in Pierce County.
Jason Lull is charged with child enticement and knowingly failing to notify a school of sex offender status.
According to the criminal complaint, River Falls police were called because of a juvenile runaway. They learned the juvenile victim, who was 15 years old, had been picked up at a local elementary school. GPS tracking showed she was taken from River Falls to Unity in Clark County. They found her at Lull's residence.
Snapchat messages show Lull knew the victim was underage when organizing to pick her up.
According to the Wisconsin Sex Offender registry, Lull has previous convictions in 2012 and 2015. Both of those cases were in Florida.
Lull is 44 years old, and his last known address is listed as the Clark County jail on the sex offender registry. He is listed as non-compliant.
An arrest warrant was issued for Lull Monday.