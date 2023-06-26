Arrests made after group that exposes child predators visit Chippewa Valley

(WQOW) - Two people were arrested in the Chippewa Valley this weekend after a group came through the area whose mission is to expose online child predators.
In Eau Claire, Cameron Ulrich was arrested for using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. According to the criminal complaint, Ulrich was chatting with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl on Grindr.
Ulrich was in court Monday morning where a $25,000 signature bond was set. He is scheduled to return to court in August.
In Chippewa Falls, Steven Burich was arrested. Authorities there said Burich is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. Future charges could include using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, and causing a child under the age of 13 to view sexual activity.
Burich is a registered sex offender after previous convictions in Chippewa County in 2018.
The group is called 'Bikers Against Predators.' According to its website, the group is a nonprofit based out of Indiana. They have volunteers who pose as children online. Then, when they attempt to meet the expose them by posting a video of the encounter online.