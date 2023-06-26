 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Arrests made after group that exposes child predators visit Chippewa Valley

Cameron Ulrich Steven Burich

(WQOW) - Two people were arrested in the Chippewa Valley this weekend after a group came through the area whose mission is to expose online child predators.

In Eau Claire, Cameron Ulrich was arrested for using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. According to the criminal complaint, Ulrich was chatting with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl on Grindr.

Ulrich was in court Monday morning where a $25,000 signature bond was set. He is scheduled to return to court in August.

In Chippewa Falls, Steven Burich was arrested. Authorities there said Burich is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. Future charges could include using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, and causing a child under the age of 13 to view sexual activity.

Burich is a registered sex offender after previous convictions in Chippewa County in 2018.

The group is called 'Bikers Against Predators.' According to its website, the group is a nonprofit based out of Indiana. They have volunteers who pose as children online. Then, when they attempt to meet the expose them by posting a video of the encounter online.

