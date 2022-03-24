Arrests made in connection to abduction of 3-month-old in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Multiple people have been arrested in Milwaukee in connection to the abduction of a 3-month-old.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning in an attempt to locate Anthony L. Crudup Jr. The alert was cancelled after Anthony was found safe in the afternoon.
According to a press release from the Milwaukee Police Department, Anthony's mother called police after she woke up and found her child gone, along with the multiple individuals who had been at her residence when she fell asleep.
Law enforcement found Anthony at a residence on N. 44th Street, where they arrested a 14-year-old and a 16-year old in connection to the abduction, with officials saying they also arrested a 19-year old, 33-year-old and 56-year-old on unrelated charges.