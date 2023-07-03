Attorneys for Ezra McCandless, convicted of killing boyfriend near Menomonie, argue for a new trial

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Ezra McCandless was back in Dunn County court Monday fighting her conviction.
She was convicted for the homicide of her ex-boyfriend Alex Woodworth in 2019. In 2020, Judge James Peterson sentenced her to life in prison.
On Monday, her defense team presented multiple pieces of evidence during her evidentiary hearing. Her attorneys say an evidentiary hearing is when testimony and documents are presented with the goal of getting a new trial.
They argued McCandless suffered from a history of sexual abuse leading up to the trial, and that evidence was kept from the jury.
"Often times in the criminal practice there are facts that are prejudicial and it's something you want to make sure you ask the jury about," said attorney Aaron Nelson.
The defense presented another argument about redacted journal entries from Woodworth. They say those entries detailed Woodworth making unwanted sexual contact with McCandless, leading her to believe he intended to harm her.
The prosecution argued the defense did not have proper evidence for Monday's hearing.
"To have an evidentiary hearing the defendant needs to provide sufficient, material facts to justify a hearing on post-conviction motion," said Attorney Richard J. Dufour.
McCandless's attorneys say the next steps will depend on Judge James Peterson's ruling. If he rules in favor of McCandless, a new trial may be granted.
If he rules in favor of the prosecution, no further action for a retrial will be taken.
McCandless's attorneys say they would file an appeal if Judge Peterson rules against them. He is scheduled to make his ruling on November 10.