Augusta man accused of bringing drugs to area from Mexico border sentenced

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Michael Hazard of Augusta was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after being charged with 20 drug and gun charges last September.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities had been investigating Hazard for a year. Informants said he would travel to the Mexico border and bring drugs back to the area.
Officers found 33 guns, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana during a search of his property last year.
Hazard will also be on extended supervision for five years following his release. During that time he cannot drink alcohol or use drugs.