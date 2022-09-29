Augusta man in jail on half-million dollar bond for 20 drug, gun charges

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Augusta man is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a half-million dollar bond after being charged with 20 drug and gun charges.
Among the charges for Michael Hazard are manufacturing and delivering cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities have been investigating Hazard for a year. Informants said he would travel to the Mexico border and bring drugs back to the area.
Officers found 33 guns, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana during a search of his property on Tuesday. When interviewed by police, Hazard said he didn't sell cocaine to make money, he just wanted to "put good drugs on the street." He also said it was a free country and he could do whatever he wanted.
Hazard is due back in court in late-October for a preliminary hearing. If convicted on all charges, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.