Baldwin Dollar General cited by OSHA, facing more than $400,000 in fines

BALDWIN (WQOW) - The owners of a Dollar General store in western Wisconsin are facing a potential fine of more than $400,000 from OSHA.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited the Dollar General store in Baldwin. The corporation is accused of blocking emergency routes, exits, and fire extinguishers at the Baldwin store. OSHA inspectors found exit doors padlocked on the inside, and blocked by boxes of merchandise.
They say in an emergency, the conditions would prevent workers and others from getting out of the store.
Fire officials inspected the store 11 times last year, and ordered it closed six times due to hazardous conditions.
Dollar General has 15 days to respond.