Barron County man guilty of murder following car chase sentenced to 15 years in prison

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A sentence was handed down Thursday for a man charged in the shooting death of a man in Barron County.
Judge Mike Bitney sentenced Clayton Lauritsen to 15 years in prison. Lauritsen pleaded guilty earlier this year to felony murder. He was charged in the December 2020 murder of 45 year old Lauritz Robertson of Barron.
According to the criminal complaint, it started when Lauritsen started chasing Robertson's roommate in his car, with speeds reaching 140 miles an hour. The roommate called Robertson, who then drove to the area, and got out of his car to talk to Lauritsen. A witness said the two struggled for Lauritsen's gun, and moments after the struggle ended, Lauritsen shot Robertson in the chest.