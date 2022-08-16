Barron County man on sex offender registry charged with child pornography possession

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender living in Barron County is facing a new charge of possessing child pornography.
Duane Wisner of Cameron was charged Friday with the felony. According to the criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a tip that led local authorities to search his home. DCI found more than a dozen images of child pornography on his computer.
Wisner has been on the sex offender registry since 2007 for similar crimes in Barron County.
He was released from jail on a $5,000 signature bond Monday. He is due back in court next Wednesday for an initial appearance.