 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barron County Sheriff looking for person who fled scene after woman died of drug overdose

  • Updated
  • 0
Chris Skar

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The Barron County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak with Chris Skar, 37, of Rice Lake, after they say he fled the scene as lifesaving measures were being performed on a woman who died of a drug overdose. 

Officials say they were called to a home east of Rice Lake on Wednesday night for a possible drug overdose. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but 32-year-old Crystal Branden was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Skar is a person of interest in their investigation, and is asking anyone with information on him to call (715) 537-31006. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags