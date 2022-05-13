Barron County Sheriff's Dept. investigating suspicious death in Chetek

CHETEK (WQOW) - Law enforcement in Barron County are investigating after a woman died, possibly of a drug overdose.
In a press release, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said they were called to Mayo Hospital in Barron for a female that was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The woman was identified as 24-year-old Nicole Bohannon.
Fitzgerald said the death is considered suspicious, and that a male subject was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.
He also said investigators served a search warrant at the male subject's home just east of Chetek where they located drug related items.
The case is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.