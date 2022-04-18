Barron man facing decades in prison on child pornography charges

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Barron County man is facing decades in prison after he was charged Monday with multiple sex crimes against children.
Derek R. Salewski, 23, from Barron, is charged with child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography. His cash bond was set at $1,000.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement found more than a dozen pornographic images and videos involving children using an IP address linked to Salewski. A Barron County detective said when questioned, Salewski became very nervous and passed out.
He is due back in court on Wednesday.