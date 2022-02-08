Barron man facing multiple sexual assault charges

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Barron man faces charges in two separate sexual assault cases.
Jacob Nordeng, 19, is accused of two counts of sexually assaulting a 13 year old girl he met on Snapchat.
The girl said they had sex at his house, and at a cemetery. Nordeng did not deny her accusations.
He is also charged with sexually assaulting a woman who had fallen asleep after drinking too much alcohol at a party. Her friends said she had vomited and could barely walk or talk, and was incapable of making sound decisions. Nordeng told detectives he did not feel she was incapacitated in any way.
He is due in court in both cases February 16.