Barron man still on the run year after nation-wide search warrant issued

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man from Barron County, charged with killing his passenger in a high-speed crash is still on the run after a year.
A nationwide search warrant was issued last November 10 for Mohamed Shire. He was due in court after the fatal crash but failed to appear. His lawyer and the District Attorney said they believed Shire had left the country.
The case stems from August of last year. That's when law enforcement officials say a deputy pulled Shire over for suspected drunk driving.
But officials say he struggled with the deputy, got back into his car and fled. After a high speed chase, he crashed and his passenger, Abdi Liban, died.
In court he was given a $5,000 cash bond, which he paid, and some time after he fled.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that if he turns up anywhere in the United States he will be arrested and brought back to the county.