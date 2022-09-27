Bayfield County Sheriff's Office looking for man suspected of thefts in other parts of the state

(WQOW) - A man last seen near Washburn in Bayfield County is wanted for alleged involvement in thefts in other parts of the state.
According to the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Seth A. Genereau fled last week when questioned by law enforcement about theft cases. Officials say he then stole items from a vehicle in Outagamie County, and from there stole a Chrysler Pacifica minivan by force in Waupaca County.
On September 22, officials said the minivan was spotted in Iron County, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed westbound in U.S. Highway 2. The minivan was found abandoned in Bayfield County. Officials said Genereau stole a pickup truck before also abandoning it when it got stuck in the road.
Officials said Genereau fled from the pickup truck on foot into the woods, and the last known sighting of him was on September 23, near Washburn on Friendly Valley Road.
If you have information on Genereau's whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office (715) 373-6120 or the Clintonville Police Department (715) 823-3117.