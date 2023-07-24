 Skip to main content
Bench warrant issued for man accused of Chippewa Falls catalytic converter thefts

Brandon Gee mug

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A bench warrant was issued Monday for the man suspected of stealing more than a dozen catalytic converters from Chippewa Falls residents.

Brandon Gee was due in court Monday morning for a hearing but didn't show up. He is charged with 31 crimes related to the thefts.

As we reported in February, Chippewa Falls was experiencing a jump in theft cases for catalytic converters, mostly in the East Hill area. Police Chief Matt Kelm told News 18 then he believed Gee was behind 15 of the 16 thefts reported since January.

According to the criminal complaint, Gee admitted to some of the thefts.  He also told police he threw the stolen car parts in the Chippewa River in Eau Claire after learning they had no value. 

