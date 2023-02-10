Bench warrant issued in Chippewa County child sexual assault case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A bench warrant was issued for a Florida man after he failed to show up for his hearing Friday.
Daniel Silva was charged in 2021 in Chippewa County with 1st degree sexual assault of a child.
A request for Silva to appear remotely was denied earlier this week.
A status conference is now scheduled for February 20.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man charged with sexually assaulting a child was in court in Chippewa County on Wednesday.
A judge set Daniel Silva's bond at $25,000.
Silva, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
It allegedly happened on Monday at a home in Lake Hallie.
A SANE exam showed injuries to her genitals.
Silva denied intercourse but said they had consensual sexual activity.
He will be back in court on Feb 23.