Bench warrant issued in Chippewa County child sexual assault case

  • Updated
daniel Silva
By Clint Berge

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A bench warrant was issued for a Florida man after he failed to show up for his hearing Friday. 

Daniel Silva was charged in 2021 in Chippewa County with 1st degree sexual assault of a child. 

A request for Silva to appear remotely was denied earlier this week. 

A status conference is now scheduled for February 20. 

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man charged with sexually assaulting a child was in court in Chippewa County on Wednesday.

A judge set Daniel Silva's bond at $25,000.

Silva, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

It allegedly happened on Monday at a home in Lake Hallie.

A SANE exam showed injuries to her genitals.

Silva denied intercourse but said they had consensual sexual activity.

He will be back in court on Feb 23.

