Black River Falls man sentenced to federal prison for failing to register as sex offender

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who moved from New York to Black River Falls has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after failing to register as a sex offender.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Jonathon Julian plead guilty to the charge in June.
A Department of Justice press release said Julian was convicted in 2008 of possession of child pornography. He stopped registering as a sex offender in 2016 after moving to Buffalo New York. In 2023, law enforcement received a tip he had moved to Black River Falls Wisconsin where he did not report his employment or residence as required.
Julian will be on supervised release for 10 years after his prison sentence.