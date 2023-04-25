Bloomer daycare worker charged with child abuse, substantial battery of a child

CHIPPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An area daycare worker was charged Tuesday with child abuse and substantial battery to a child.
Lyndcey Jordheim, from Bloomer, worked at the Spots and Stripes Early Learning Center in Bloomer.
According to the criminal complaint, police were contacted last month and viewed a video that shows her picking up a two-and-a-half-year-old child under his arms, walking him toward a door, then forcefully dropping him while his buttocks were six to eight inches from the floor. He fell back, and hit his head on a metal door frame, causing a cut to his scalp that doctors glued shut.
The complaint said management advised they had spoken to Jordheim previously about her temper, and that she was fired after this incident.
Jordheim told police she had been stressed about an unrelated personal issue and was not feeling well. She said she went to put the child in a time out and "didn't realize she did it so hard."
We reached out to the daycare center, who told us they had no comment.
Jordheim will be in court May 9.