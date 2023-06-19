Bloomer man sentenced in overdose death case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Monday for one of the men charged in the drug overdose death of a woman from Lake Holcombe.
Dylan Henderson, from Bloomer, was sentenced by Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson to six years in prison. That's in addition to a six-year sentence he is already serving for the drug overdose death of a man in Marathon County.
In the Chipppewa County case, Henderson pleaded no contest in April to being party to reckless homicide.
Henderson, and Zachary Dietrich were charged in the 2019 overdose death of Carissa Kasmeirski. Investigators say Deitrch admitted buying methamphetamine and using it with her the day she died. Investigators say Henderson and a woman sold the drugs to Dietrich.