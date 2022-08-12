Bond language finalized for man accused of stabbing on Apple River

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - After another minutes-long hearing, the court case against the accused Apple River stabber moves forward.
On Friday a decision on the motion for Nicolae Miu to surrender his passport was made.
In addition to surrendering his passport, Miu's bond language was finalized to include that he cannot use or possess a dangerous weapon and he can't have contact with any witnesses or victims or their family members. He must also maintain absolute sobriety if released from jail.
As for now, Miu continues to be held in the St. Croix County jail on a $1 million cash bond.
As we've reported, Miu is charged with first degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first degree murder after an incident on the Apple River in St. Croix County. After the stabbing, a 17-year-old died.
Miu will be back in court September 2 for a preliminary hearing.