Bond set at $50,000 for Eau Claire man accused of weekend shooting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Charges were filed Tuesday against the suspect in a weekend shooting, and a series of other crimes in Eau Claire.
Aaron Jones faces 11 felony counts, including recklessly endangering safety. Police said that on March 12, he fired a rifle multiple times on Boardwalk Circle, on the city's south side.
According to the criminal complaint, several rounds entered neighboring homes, but no one was hurt, other than Jones who shot himself in the foot.
Officials said earlier that same day, Jones entered a home on Second Avenue and defecated in the basement, urinated on a couch, and caused other damage. Officials said he also broke into a home on Fifth Avenue that morning and stole the gun that was later used in the shooting. He also allegedly took other items of value from the home.
Jones bond was set Tuesday at $50,000. He returns to court March 22.