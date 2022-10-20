Boyceville man facing multiple sexual assault charges

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Boyceville man is facing a slew of sexual assault charges.
Daniel Z. Sims currently has three open sexual assault cases in Dunn County with three different victims, two of which were children when the alleged assaults occurred.
According to the criminal complaints:
In one case, the victim told police the assault happened when she was in second grade. Another victim told police the assaults happened when she was going into fourth grade and that Sims offered her money so she wouldn't tell anyone. In the last case the adult victim told police Sims assaulted her multiple times while she was asleep.
Sims is due in court Friday for preliminary hearings in two of the cases. He is due in court November first on the other case.