Boyd man facing decades behind bars for alleged sexual assault of a child

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa County man is facing up to 60 in prison, accused of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

That was the charge filed Monday against Lloyd Prokupek from Boyd. According to the criminal complaint, the alleged assault happened in March.

A sane examination was done, and the Wisconsin State Crime Labratory report shows the DNA matched Prokupek's.

The victim's mother said the child has physical and mental disabilities, and has a mental range of one-to-three years old.

He is due back in court in November for an initial appearance.

