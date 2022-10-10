Boyd man facing decades behind bars for alleged sexual assault of a child

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa County man is facing up to 60 in prison, accused of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
That was the charge filed Monday against Lloyd Prokupek from Boyd. According to the criminal complaint, the alleged assault happened in March.
A sane examination was done, and the Wisconsin State Crime Labratory report shows the DNA matched Prokupek's.
The victim's mother said the child has physical and mental disabilities, and has a mental range of one-to-three years old.
He is due back in court in November for an initial appearance.