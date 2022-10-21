Brothers charged following string of burglaries

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Two brothers are facing a slew of charges in Eau Claire County following a string of burglaries over the past year several years.
Derrick and Nicholas Decambaliza are charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including burglary, concealing stolen property and drug charges.
According to the criminal complaint a search warrant of their home and a storage shed found multiple stolen items, which linked them to at least five burglaries in the Eau Claire area, including a home, a shed, a cabin, Connells Club 12, and American Materials. Marijuana and methamphetamine were found in the searches as well.
Police say DNA evidence that was found at some of the scenes belonged to Derrick.
Tools and guns were stolen, and phone records show Nick, who is a convicted felon, was selling them. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
They are both due back in court next Thursday for an initial appearance.