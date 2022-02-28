Buffalo County man charged with election fraud

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges were filed Monday against a Buffalo County man accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
According to the criminal complaint, Damien P. Murphy, 40, of Mondovi, voted at the Dover Town Hall in the Town of Dover on November 3, 2020. Murphy, a felon, is disqualified from voting.
If convicted he faces a $10,000 fine, and/or three years and six months in prison. He is due in court for an initial appearance on Wednesday.
The criminal complaint does not specify what party Murphy voted for.