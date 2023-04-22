Car chase leads to drug arrest in Pepin County, suspect was throwing drugs out car window

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and
Sibley Counties.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Yellow Medicine and Renville Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and
Pierce Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St.
Croix Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 776.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 800 PM CDT Saturday was 776.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 776.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
776.2 feet on 04/14/2002.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and
Sibley Counties.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Yellow Medicine and Renville Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and
Pierce Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St.
Croix Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Roads near the river begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 600 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 600 PM CDT Saturday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Monday evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 04/18/2003.

&&

Car chase leads to drug arrest in Pepin County, suspect was throwing drugs out car window

  • Updated
  • 0
Cannon, Huynh

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - A chase involving law enforcement in Pepin County led to two drug-related arrests on Monday, April 17. 

According to a press release from the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for speeding just after 7 p.m. on State Highway 25 near the Pepin and Buffalo County line. The car with two passengers initially stopped, but then fled at a "high rate of speed". 

Two Sheriff's Office squads followed the fleeing car until it neared Durand. The car then ran off the road on Pleasant Ridge Lane and crashed into the ditch. 

The driver, 57-year-old Trong Kim Huynh of Rochester, Minnesota, ran into the woods and was "quickly" caught by a K9 unit. 20-year-old Jazmyne Cannon of Rice Lake was also arrested.

Officials said both suspects admitted Huynh had been throwing methamphetamine out of the car window during the chase. 

Huynh is charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

Cannon is charged with felony possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. 

Both are being held in the Pepin County Jail. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here