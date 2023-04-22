Car chase leads to drug arrest in Pepin County, suspect was throwing drugs out car window

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - A chase involving law enforcement in Pepin County led to two drug-related arrests on Monday, April 17.
According to a press release from the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for speeding just after 7 p.m. on State Highway 25 near the Pepin and Buffalo County line. The car with two passengers initially stopped, but then fled at a "high rate of speed".
Two Sheriff's Office squads followed the fleeing car until it neared Durand. The car then ran off the road on Pleasant Ridge Lane and crashed into the ditch.
The driver, 57-year-old Trong Kim Huynh of Rochester, Minnesota, ran into the woods and was "quickly" caught by a K9 unit. 20-year-old Jazmyne Cannon of Rice Lake was also arrested.
Officials said both suspects admitted Huynh had been throwing methamphetamine out of the car window during the chase.
Huynh is charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.
Cannon is charged with felony possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.
Both are being held in the Pepin County Jail.