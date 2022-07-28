Carnival worker accused of child sexual assault after fair charged

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Georgia man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old he met at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair has officially been charged.
Craig McPherson, 61, is charged with second degree sexual assault of a child and second degree sexual assault/use of force. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, the assault took place in a Kwik Trip parking lot when the victim's sibling went into the store. When interviewed by investigators, McPherson initially lied about the incident, but video surveillance confirmed the assault took place as the victim described.
Brian Micolichek, lieutenant of investigations with the Chippewa Falls Police Department told News 18 McPherson was a carnival worker traveling through Chippewa Falls for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
McPherson is currently in Chippewa County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.