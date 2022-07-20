Carnival worker arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A carnival worker traveling through Chippewa Falls for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is being held in the jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Craig McPherson, who is 61, has yet to post a $50,000 cash bond set during his court appearance Tuesday.
Brian Micolichek, lieutenant of investigations with the Chippewa Falls Police Department told News 18 the alleged incident happened Saturday. He said the 14-year-old girl and her 22-year-old sister were at the fair. They asked McPherson to give them a ride to an area gas station. He did, and that is where the assault happened.
Charges against the game operator, originally from Georgia, have not been filed yet. Micolichek says police have more interviews to conduct before their paperwork can be turned over to the District Attorney.
He expects charges to be filed sometime next week.