Case settled against teen charged after missing girlfriend found in his home

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The case against an 18-year-old who was charged after his 16-year-old missing girlfriend was found hiding in his home, is settled.
Isaac Schilling was charged in 2021 with interfering with child custody, which is a felony.
Wednesday in court, that charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. If he doesn't commit any new crimes in the next year he will spend 12 months on probation. Schilling must also perform 20 hours of community service at a non-profit within the next year.
Isaac Schilling's father, Tony Schilling, is also charged in this case. He is due back in court in November.