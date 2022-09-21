 Skip to main content
Case settled against teen charged after missing girlfriend found in his home

Isaac Schilling

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The case against an 18-year-old who was charged after his 16-year-old missing girlfriend was found hiding in his home, is settled.

Isaac Schilling was charged in 2021 with interfering with child custody, which is a felony.

Wednesday in court, that charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. If he doesn't commit any new crimes in the next year he will spend 12 months on probation. Schilling must also perform 20 hours of community service at a non-profit within the next year.

Isaac Schilling's father, Tony Schilling, is also charged in this case. He is due back in court in November.

