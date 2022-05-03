Cash bond set for man charged with threatening school board president

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The California man who allegedly sent a death threat to the Eau Claire Area School District board and its president in March had his bond set in Eau Claire County court on Tuesday.
Jeremy D. Hanson, 33, of Los Alamitos, California allegedly sent the threat, which read: “I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school-board meeting for promoting the horrific, radical transgender agenda. It’s now time to declare war on you pedos[sic]. I am going to kill you and your entire family.”
Hanson attended his first Eau Claire County court hearing virtually from his home while his lawyer was in the courtroom.
His lawyer said that a cash bond was not necessary for Hanson, because he is also facing federal charges in Massachusetts for a similar crime, and is already bound by the confines of that bond, which includes restricted travel and restricted internet use. The Massachusetts bond also prohibits Hanson from contact with the ECASD, according to his lawyer.
The prosecutor asked the judge for a $2,000 cash bond, with the conditions he can have no contact with T.N. or the property of the Eau Claire Area School District, not to use the internet, unless for employment or legitimate reason (including court appearances), and no threatening or abusive communication with anyone.
Judge John Manydeeds agreed with the prosecutor and set Hanson's bond at $2,000 with those conditions.
"No threatening or abusive communication — I suspect that if he gets into any kind of situation where that's occurring, I think he's going to have more trouble than just Eau Claire," Judge Manydeeds said.
Officials with the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office said Hanson can make his bond payment online, or his mother could do so on his behalf.
Both the prosecutor and Hanson's lawyer noted he has no ties or connection to Eau Claire.
His next court appearance is June 28.